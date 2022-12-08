The New Atlanta

Not Available

The heart of the Old South has a new set of faces taking the city by storm in this new docu-series, following the next generation of the city’s trailblazing young professionals who are hungry to achieve their dreams and find love as they struggle to resolve heartbreaks from the past. Aggressive in both their professional and personal lives, each hopes to make their mark in the cutthroat industries of fashion, music, event planning and business while taking advantage of Atlanta’s hot social scene. Coming from a variety of backgrounds and bringing their own distinct perspectives, this new circle of the city’s rising elite includes: Alexandra Dilworth, Emily Lipman, Africa Miranda, Tribble Reese and Jevon “Vawn” Sims. Their work-hard, play-hard attitudes give them each an edge over their peers, but their journeys are not without a few bumps, hurdles and heartache along the way.