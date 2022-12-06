Not Available

In The New Avengers. Patrick Macnee reprises his role of John Steed of The Avengers (1961-69) but this time with two new partners, Mike Gambit (Gareth Hunt) and Purdey (Joanna Lumley). Like its predecessor, the series often featured fantastical plots with diabolical masterminds as villains, but this new version infused the franchise with a thrilling new feel. Bold colors, spectacular shooting locations, and less-ambiguous plots & characters all combined to present an exciting new series. It aired on ITV in the UK in 1976-1977, CTV in Canada, CBS in the United States (in 1978/79) and TF1 in France (series 1 in 1976-1977 and series 2 in 1979). The final four episodes were almost completely produced by Canadian interests and were filmed there. In some markets they carried the title The New Avengers in Canada.