The New Batman Adventures

Not Available

Also known as Batman Gotham Knights, this series takes place two years after the last episode of Batman: The Animated Series. Batman has continued to fight crime in Gotham City, but there have been some changes. Dick Grayson has become Nightwing; Tim Drake has taken over the role of Robin; and Batgirl has become apart of Batman's team. But the Dark Knight's greatest villains continue to plague Gotham City, so not everything has changed. This series aired alongside Superman as part of The New Batman/Superman Adventures on the WB. First Telecast: September 13, 1997 Last Telecast: January 16, 1999 Episodes: 24 Color episodes (24 half-hour episodes, 2 Direct-to Video Movies)