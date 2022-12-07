The New Detectives

Not Available

Case Studies in Forensic Science Forensic scientists work with a variety of methods (i.e. computer technology, anthropology, entomology) to solve crimes which would otherwise remain unsolved, through finding seemingly obscure clues such as tire tracks, bullet fragments and hair samples and then putting the pieces together. Interviews with forensic pathologists, cold case detectives, and victims families illustrate the process involved in solving cases. Three separate cases are spotlighted in each episode of this series.