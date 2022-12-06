Not Available

The New Ghostwriter Mysteries is a high-stakes, fast-paced mystery series featuring a new team of three teens, Emilie, Cam, and Strick, and a ghost named Ghostwriter. Together, Ghostwriter and the team solve mysteries, expose criminals, and escape impending danger. The green light for this thirteen-part series came about when several of the original Ghostwriter mysteries were distributed to commercial syndication during the 1996-97 season. But The New Ghostwriter Mysteries were shot in Toronto by a completely new crew. Erica Luttrell (Emilie) and Charlotte Sullivan (Cam) were both nomimated for YoungStar Awards for their work on the series. He' s a Ghost That Writes To Us, He's Ghostwriter!