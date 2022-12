Not Available

In the 1970s, "Buffalo Bob" Smith revived the character he'd help create and turn into a true American icon during the 50s, the freckle-faced marionette known as Howdy Doody. Bill LeCornec (who played Chief Thunderbird and the voice of Dilly Dally on the original Puppet Playhouse) joins them as Nicholson Muir, with Marilyn Patch as Happy Harmony.