Kreskin, also known as The Amazing Kreskin, is an American mentalist who entertained studio audiences with this TV series from 1972 to 1975. It was broadcast throughout Canada on CTV and distributed in syndication in the US. The series was produced in Ottawa, Ontario at the CJOH-TV studios. An additional set of episodes was produced in 1976 through 1977 at the studios of CFTO-TV in Toronto, billed as The New Kreskin Show.