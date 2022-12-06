Not Available

The New Lassie premiered in the fall of 1989 and ran for two seasons in Syndication.Making a total of between 48 and 52 half-hour episodes. Chris McCullough and his wife Dee live in a small town, Glenridge, California. They live with their two children, Will and Megan, and of course his pet dog, Lassie. Chris is a building contractor. One frequent visiting relative is Uncle Steve. Adventures deal with several subjects related to ecology and family values. The series starred Will Estes Nipper as Lassie's newest owner,Will McCullough. It also featured the original Timmy,Jon Provost as Uncle Steve.