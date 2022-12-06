Not Available

The New Leave It to Beaver was a sequel to the 1950s sitcom, Leave it to Beaver. The premise had Wally Cleaver and younger brother, Theodore "Beaver" Cleaver all grown up, with families of their own. Theodore is divorced, but his sons, Kip and Oliver live with him and they all live with his widow mom, June Cleaver in the suburbs. Wally lives next door with his wife and daughter Kelly and, later, son Kevin joins the brood. Eddie Haskell is still around, and he has a family as well, but Eddie will always be Eddie, and his two sons are no different.