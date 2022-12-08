Not Available

The New Media Bible: King James version is a video is a re-creation of major portions of the Authorized King James Version of the Bible. The filming was done on location in the Holy Land after years of careful research to provide historically accurate presentations. The dialogue in the background is spoken in Hebrew, Aramaic, Egyptian Coptic, or Greek. A voice-over narration gives the Biblical text in English, and visuals portray episodes and characters in an interpretative manner. The New Media Bible films are produced by a nondenominational agency, The Genesis Project.