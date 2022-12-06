Not Available

The New Normal

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

These days, families come in all forms - single dads, double moms, sperm donors, egg donors, one-night-stand donors... It's 2012 and anything goes. Bryan and David are a Beverly Hills couple and they have it all. Well, almost. With successful careers and a committed and loving partnership, the one thing missing is a baby. And just when they think the stars will never align, enter Goldie, an extraordinary young woman with a checkered past. A Midwestern waitress and single mother looking to escape her dead-end life and small-minded grandmother, Goldie decides to change everything and move to L.A. with her precocious eight-year-old daughter. Desperate and broke - but also fertile - Goldie quickly becomes the guys' surrogate and quite possibly the girl of their dreams. Surrogate mother, surrogate family.

Cast

Justin BarthaDavid Murray
Andrew RannellsBryan Collins
Georgia KingGoldie Clemmons
Ellen BarkinJane Forrest
NeNe LeakesRocky
Bebe WoodShania Clemmons

