Welcome to this guide to The New People. The information on this site is developed from the contributions of The New People fans and edited by traveler-10. This site relies on the contributions of you the fans. Please register and contribute the bits of information you can. The New People aired from September 22, 1969 to January 12, 1970. It was on Monday nights on ABC, from 7:15 to 8:00 pm CST. It followed the only other 45-minute show ever aired, Music Scene, which was hosted by David Steinberg. The New People was an Aaron Spelling production about a group of college students who, on their way home from a cultural exchange trip to SE Asia, crashed on a deserted South Pacific island. The island had previously been used by the Atomic Energy Commission as a test site, and so was complete with buildings, cars, provisions, and test-dummy mannequins. Upon crashing all the adults aboard but one, died. The remaining adult, played by Richard Kiley, died at the end of the pilot e