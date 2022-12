Not Available

The Chase is a British television quiz show broadcast on ITV and hosted by Bradley Walsh. Contestants play against a professional quizzer, known as the "Chaser", who attempts to prevent them from winning a cash prize. The Chasers are Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace,Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, and Jenny Ryan. Labbett and Wallace have both been Chasers since series 1, while Hegerty joined in series 2, Sinha in series 4, and Ryan in series 9.