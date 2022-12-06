Not Available

The New Three Stooges is a syndicated television program that ran from 1965-1966 starring the Three Stooges. The show follows the trio's antics both in live-action and animated segments. The cast consisted of Moe Howard, Larry Fine and Curly-Joe DeRita, with actor and close friend Emil Sitka co-starring, as well as Margaret Kerry. This was also the only Three Stooges series that was aired on television. The first attempt was 1949's Jerks of All Trades with Shemp Howard, and the third attempt was Kook's Tour with Curly-Joe in late 1969 and early 1970. Jerks of All Trades and Kook's Tour are currently in the public domain and available on video.