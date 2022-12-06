Not Available

    "It's the New Zoo Revue, coming right at you!" Thus began each episode of this cheerful children's program, set in a neighborhood inhabited by oversize animals and their human friends. Doug and Emmy Jo (real life husband and wife Doug Momary and Emily Peden) were the humans, joined by know-it-all Charlie the Owl, southern belle Henrietta Hippo and carefree Freddie the Frog. Other human friends included Mrs. Goodbody, a well-meaning but nosy neighbor and Mr. Dingle, the postmaster. Episodes generally were not unlike a sitcom, aimed at teaching the youthful viewers simple lessons such as manners, getting along, trying new things and humility.

