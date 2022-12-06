Not Available

The Newcomers was a special series of stories that described Canada as a country of immigrant origins. Seven stories aired over a span of 2½ years. Richard Nielsen and Pat Ferns were commissioned by Imperial Oil (which was about to celebrate their 100th anniversary in 1980) to produce these stories. The Newcomers was the English language title and aired on the CBC. The French language title was called Les Arrivants and aired on Societe Radio-Canada.