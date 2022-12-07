Not Available

On Thursday, August 16 (9:00-10:00 p.m.), The CW will go on a nationwide search for undiscovered artists on the verge of stardom with THE NEXT: FAME IS AT YOUR DOORSTEP from executive producer and hip-hop icon Queen Latifah and executive producer Dave Broome ("The Biggest Loser"). In this new take on the music competition genre, superstar mentors, including Grammy Award-nominated musician and actor Joe Jonas, Grammy Award-winning hip-hop superstar Nelly, pop legend Gloria Estefan, and country star John Rich will travel to where the talent is, immersing themselves in the lives and towns of these local performers and preparing them for the chance to represent their home city on stage, live, in front of America.