The Next Great Champ is an American reality television series on Fox that aired in early 2005. It followed a group of boxers as they compete with one another in an elimination-style competition, while their lives and relationships with each other and their families are depicted. The show was the result of the synergy between boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya and reality television powerhouse Endemol USA. The show was rushed into production to compete with Mark Burnett's The Contender reality boxing series, and Champ deputed prior to The Contender. The show sought to discover young, raw boxers and train them for a possible title fight opportunity, with the winner also getting a professional contract with de la Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions and a large cash prize. The show quickly fizzled in the ratings, and after four episodes The Next Great Champ was cancelled by Fox. The final six episodes aired on Fox Sports Net. The only season of the show was won by Otis Griffin. After the victory, Griffin was set to battle Alfonso Sanchez live on Fox Sports for the WBO "8-round" light heavyweight championship, but the bout never materialized. Griffin did win this title against James Sundin in a non-televised fight.