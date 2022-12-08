Not Available

"The Next Great Starship" is a competition/elimination series that follows teams as they conceptualize, design, model, animate and rig their original starship for Chris Robert's upcoming space epic video game, "Star Citizen." Each episode involves teams' progress evaluated by a panel of science fiction's leading concept artists, designers and celebrities, along with the creator himself, Chris Roberts, from concept art to playable starship, to ultimately decide which team will achieve their dream of having their starship immortalized in the game.