Former MLB knuckleballer Tim Wakefield hosts the show with former teammate Kevin Millar. Wakefield will teach the knuckleball pitch to a group of former NCAA quarterbacks who will compete for an invitation to spring training with the Arizona Diamondbacks. It's an eclectic group: Doug Flutie (Boston College), John David Booty (USC), former major league infielder Josh Booty (LSU), David Greene (Georgia) and Ryan Perrilloux (LSU and Jacksonville State).