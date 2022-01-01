Not Available

The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore is an American late-night panel talk show hosted by Larry Wilmore. The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore is a spin-off of The Daily Show, which featured Wilmore as a recurring contributor billed as the "Senior Black Correspondent". It premiered on January 19, 2015 on Comedy Central, and airs Mondays through Thursdays at 11:30 PM (EST) following The Daily Show. It serves as a replacement for The Colbert Report, which aired in the same time-slot from October 2005 until December 2014. The show has been described as a combination of The Daily Show and Politically Incorrect. Each episode begins with Wilmore's scripted take on the news followed by a panel discussion with his guests.