From the mind of R.L Stine, the creator of Goosebumps, comes this Twilight Zone for a younger generation. The Nightmare Room, an anthology series for a younger audience, took place in a strange reality where anything could happen. With spooky stories, and some of the hottest actors guest-staring in the episodes, this series was hip, edgy and fresh. Unfortunately due to low ratings, it was cancelled after one season.