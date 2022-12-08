Not Available

The longest river on the planet, the Nile flows from the heart of a continent uniting mountain, jungle, marsh and desert. But for such a huge and powerful river, the Nile has been reluctant to give up its secrets. Throughout history, mankind has struggled to understand it. The Ancient Egyptians thought it was magical - a gift of the gods, whilst obsessive Victorian explorers endured unimaginable hardships in their search for its source. Nile reveals the true nature of the river and the reasons behind its magic - a magnificent and diverse mosaic of strange places and fascinating animals, stretching far back into some of the remotest corners of Africa.