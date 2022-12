Not Available

A man identifies himself as “Kizoku” ("Aristocrat") and works as a private detective for a hobby. Nobody knows his age, address or anything about his family. The actual deductions and investigations are carried out by his employees including his butler, maid and chauffeur. He only has a good time talking to the women involved in the cases. Meanwhile, Aika Takatoku works as a private detective. She competes with the Aristocrat Detective to solve cases.