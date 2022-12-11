Not Available

The Noose is a parody of local news programmes such as News 5 Tonight, with fictional news reports and a presentation mimicking that of the real news. For example, every episode of News 5 Tonight begins with a CGI clock indicating the time, while every episode of the first two seasons of The Noose would spoof it by displaying the time using something more mundane, such as a plastic clock hanging on a wall. At the beginning of every episode, there is a candid disclaimer telling the viewer that the stories are not true. Each episode stars Michelle Chong, Chua En Lai, Alaric Tay and Suhaimi Yusof, with various actors and actresses as newscasters and interviewees, often with parodic mannerisms and names.