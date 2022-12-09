The Norden

Not Available

What happens when a rugged and experienced warden from Attica State Prison, New York, visits the almost luxurious Norwegian prison Halden - hailed by Time Magazine as the "most humane prison in the world"? How does a pastor from a congregation in Alabama feel when he's almost alone in the church during a Sunday service in Copenhagen? In this six-episode series, we look at the Nordic welfare model from an outsider's perspective. We tackle issues like equality, family relations, social security, and civil rights.