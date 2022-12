Not Available

The Odyssey of Klassik by Kéké Flipnote is a animated series of 12 episodes featuring the eponymous jerboa, Klassik. In this silent retelling of classic Greco-Roman mythology, Klassik survives by the skin of his tail against foes like the mighty bear Cyclops or the fearsome mole Medusa. All this is accompanied by classical scores, from the likes of Brahams to Tchaikovsky, giving this Flipnote Studio-animated classic a style which is uniquely its own.