Underwhelming and self-absorbed siblings Jack and Laurie think they've hit the jackpot when they inherit a motel from a distant relative, but after one night the pair learn they've been duped and cursed to spend the rest of their lives trapped on the dilapidated property. For fear of having to spend eternity with only each other, they quickly devise a plan to lure their friends over, because well, misery loves company.