The Office (IL)

[from Google translate] The firm is based on a series Mokomntrit British and American series of the same name, created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. Somewhere in the heart of the industrial area of Yehud is the Ministry of gray and dreary - branch failure of a company to supply office equipment as "Piper - Office" .. the branch manager series hero father paid - Loser 40 has problems self-esteem serious cause him to be a liar, a flatterer and a person unbearable. Deputy and right hand is a rival might - strange bird, childish but deadly serious, sick army, obsessed with cleanliness and order, self-centered and not surprisingly - a shocking social failure. Him sitting Yossi, the good guy of the office and the only sane environment. The only thing that keeps him company is his love Dana, secretary desk Hmaorst warehouse worker.