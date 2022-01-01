The Office (SE)

Not Available

The office is a Swedish comedy series on TV4 based on the British model The Office. The series premiered February 12, 2012 and is a mockumentary, a fictional series produced in documentary style. The series plays Henrik Dorsin starring as Ove Sundberg , head of Svensk kontorshygien AB. Ove Sundberg is also one of the main characters in TV4's Solsidan. Chief Assistant Viking played by Björn Gustafsson, the long-term employees Erik played by Kim Sulocki, and the receptionist Terese played by Sissela Benn.