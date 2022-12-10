The Offliners

Not Available

In Hong Kong, investing in finance, real estate and commerce are down-to-earth activities, but rich heiress Wong Chifei prefers getting her head in the clouds, cofounding a start-up technology company with her best friend Hui Chingwai. A network hacking incident allows Chifei to have a chance to know how capable IT genius Ding Shunhei is, so she invites him to join the company. Shunhei is a geek and oblivious to his surroundings, so he gets help from a nurse named Cheung Loi who helps him overcome communication barriers. Meanwhile, at work, Chifei has always believed in technology making the world a better place, but as friends and family members become engulfed in internet controversies, her beliefs begin to waver.