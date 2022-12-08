The Olive Route

Not Available

This Portfolio takes us on an unforgettable journey across the Mediterranean. From the Tuscan hillsides to the plains of Andalusia, from the cobbled streets of Athens to the shores of the Aegean, reaching the coasts of Asia Minor and the minarets of Istanbul, then passing through Palestine and Israel, without forgetting the islands of Sicily and Lesvos. We will discover the secrets of the olive tree, a symbol of life and spirit of peace in these Mediterranean regions since thousands of years. Our modern-day Odyssey takes us to beautiful towns and picturesque villages where ancient sites witness unforgettable rituals, all of which are linked in some way or other to the olive tree, to its culture and its trade.