The Omid Djalili Show

One of Britain's best comic performers and a multi-award-winning stand-up, Omid Djalili invokes the spirit of Dave Allen in his new self-penned, self-titled stand-up and sketch show. In this new series, he unleashes an idiosyncratic mix of political and social commentary, with the odd belly dance thrown in for good measure. A unique fusion of Omid's hugely successful and highly energetic stand-up, comedy sketches and characters, the show takes a grown-up swipe at modern-day life in a multicultural society.