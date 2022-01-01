Not Available

The One: Making a Music Star is an American reality television series that aired in July 2006 on ABC in the United States, and CBC Television in Canada. The show was hosted by George Stroumboulopoulos, the host of CBC's The Hour. It was advertised as being superior to American Idol and Rock Star with the twist that contestants "live together in a fully functioning music academy", with their actions documented similar to the Big Brother format. Reportedly the most expensive summer series in the history of the ABC network, its first episode, on July 18, 2006, scored the lowest audience ever for a premiere episode on a major U.S. broadcast network, with an estimated 3.08 million viewers. Subsequent episodes had even fewer viewers. The series was cancelled after two weeks with the final results undecided on July 27, 2006. The show's website proclaimed "there are no plans for additional episodes".