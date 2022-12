Not Available

A direct descendant of radio's "Major Bowes Original Amateur Hour" (1934-1946), hosted by Major Edward Bowes until his death. After a one-year hiatus, Ted Mack, who had directed Bowes' auditions, revived the show (which lasted into 1952) and brought the concept to the DuMont Television Network. The at-home audience voted by postcard for the favorite, winning performer(s) each week