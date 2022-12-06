Not Available

The Originals

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

My So-Called Company

The Originals centers on the Mikaelson siblings, otherwise known as the world's original vampires: Klaus. Elijah, and Rebekah. Now Klaus must take down his protégé, Marcel, who is now in charge of New Orleans, in order to re-take his city, as he originally built New Orleans. Klaus departed from the city after being chased down by his father Mikael, while it was being constructed and Marcel took charge. As Klaus has returned after many years, his ego has provoked him to become the king of the city. "Every King needs an heir" says Klaus, accepting the unborn child. The child is a first to be born to a hybrid and a werewolf.

Cast

Joseph MorganKlaus Mikaelson
Daniel GilliesElijah Mikaelson
Phoebe TonkinHayley Marshall
Charles Michael DavisMarcel Gerard
Riley VoelkelFreya Mikaelson
Yusuf GatewoodVincent Griffith

