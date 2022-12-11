The Other Half of Me and You

Not Available

An underground laboratory accident has caused a distortion in time and space, thus transporting the brainwaves of pilot Gao Zirui into a parallel world where everything defies the logic that he has known. In this society, women are supreme to men and men are expected to live by certain values. They must be gentle, well-behaved and virtuous. They must make marriage and taking care of the children as their biggest priority. Hence, Gao Zirui finds his secretary Xiao Xiao who used to have a crush on him is now a promising and domineering female scientist named Jacky. Gao Zirui comes to work for Jacky and the battle of the sexes begins. In order to go home, he must embarks on the journey of chasing love.