The Othersiders was an American paranormal reality television series that premiered on June 17, 2009 on the Cartoon Network. The program follows and stars a group of five teenaged friends who are interested in the paranormal and explore reportedly haunted sites to discover any paranormal activity. Aimed for a teen audience, it has a similar concept as Ghost Hunters. The series is part of the Cartoon Network programming block CN Real. The second season of The Othersiders premiered on October 7, 2009
View Full Cast >