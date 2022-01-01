Not Available

The Othersiders was an American paranormal reality television series that premiered on June 17, 2009 on the Cartoon Network. The program follows and stars a group of five teenaged friends who are interested in the paranormal and explore reportedly haunted sites to discover any paranormal activity. Aimed for a teen audience, it has a similar concept as Ghost Hunters. The series is part of the Cartoon Network programming block CN Real. The second season of The Othersiders premiered on October 7, 2009