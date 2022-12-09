The Pacific Hell on Earth

Not Available

Individual stories of heroism and courage are explored in the exact spots where the Pacific theatre of war took place as young American soldiers took on the seemingly invincible and increasingly desperate Japanese army in a series of bitter and hard-fought battles. From Pearl Harbor, Guadalcanal, Tarawa, Saipan, Guam, Leyte, Okinawa to Iwo Jima, the stories of WWII's most ferocious attacks, climactic battles, and ultimate victories vividly come to life. Aerial photographs taken during the war have now been layered over a 3-D contour map to create a CGI model of the battlefield. These original, high-resolution images allow the viewer to track the battle step-by-step. Individual stories of courage and heroism are placed in the exact spot where they took place. Using cutting-edge techniques, unique archive film, reenactments, and extraordinary interviews, PACIFIC: THE LOST EVIDENCE sheds new light on one of the most important battles of World War II.