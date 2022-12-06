The Pallisers

Not Available

This epic length dramatization of six of Anthony Trollope's great novels-often called the best sequence of fiction based on British Parliamentary life-is one of the crown jewels of the Golden Age British period drama. The story follows the fortunes of the youthful Glencora and Plantagenet from the marriage that was forced on them through the joys and heartbreaks of both their personal and public lives over the years. Other characters, most notably Phineas Finn, come into their lives and the intrigue, scandal, loves and loss that each encounter adds depth and richness to the story. The BBC spared no expense on this production, thus, the acting, costuming, sets and locations are all extraordinary and help us move easily into this world of the Victorians.