The Pandas is the dysfunctional panda-family counting; Tommy the pathetic and naive dad, Debbie the huffish and depressed mom who loves TV, coctails and Nutella. Vanessa, the cynical and constantly texting teenage daughter with new silicone tits, and the innocent youngest son Conrad, who always keeps asking too many questions. In this wicked and satirical series, the Pandas live their daily lives, struggling with all the usual concerns, as any other modern family of today.