Not Available

The Paper Lads is a children's television series produced by Tyne Tees Television and broadcast from 1977 to 1979. There were two series made; each of seven episodes. This fondly remembered family series from Tyne Tees follows the adventures of J.G., Ian, Gog, Baz and Sam – teenagers on a paper round for their local newsagent, Jack Crawford. Retired policeman Jack always tells the lads (and lass) to keep their eyes open as they go about their rounds; as a result they often discover the news, as well as deliver it! The signature tune of the series, "Back Home Once Again", was performed by progressive folk rock band Renaissance, and it appears (re-recorded) as a full-length song on their 1978 album A Song For All Seasons.