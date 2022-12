Not Available

"The Paramount Show" is a CGI animated television series that premiered in France on August 23, 2010 and premiered in the US on January 3, 2011 on Nickelodeon. The series is executive produced by "Paramount" creator Austin Alexander. The show is produced by the studios Sony Pictures Animation, Nickelodeon Productions and Games Animation. On August 17, 2011, Nickelodeon renewed "The Paramount Show" for Season 2.