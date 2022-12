Not Available

1982 BBC TV documentary about Parachute Regiment recruits undertaking their basic training. The programme's timing could not have been better as it began filming just prior to the onset of hostilities of the Falklands War. Some of those passing out went on to have long and distinguished careers. They include Dean Ward (bobsleigh) and Rod Stoner (ex-Aegis Iraq employee who exposed a "trophy" video of Aegis employees shooting at civilian vehicles).