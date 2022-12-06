Not Available

The Partridge Family

  • Comedy

In 1970, the Partridge Family was among the top-selling recording acts, not to mention one of the top-rated TV shows of its time. Either way, it made David Cassidy a successful teen idol until the show's cancellation in 1974. The Partridge Family consisted of Shirley Partridge (keyboards, vocals) and her five kids: Keith (lead vocalist and guitar), Laurie (keyboards, vocals), Danny (bass guitar, vocals), Chris (drums), and Tracy (tambourine). Rounding out the cast was their manager, Reuben Kincaid.

Cast

Shirley JonesShirley Renfrew Partridge
David CassidyKeith Douglas Partridge
Susan DeyLaurie Partridge
Danny BonaduceDanny Patridge
Suzanne CroughTracy Partridge

