The Partridge Family, 2200 A.D.

Welcome to The Partridge Family, 2200 A.D. guide at TV Tome. After four years on ABC Primetime &amp; live action, they switch to CBS Saturday Morning, propel themselves into the future and become animated. Originally, this was slated to be a part of a proposed new version of The Jetsons (ABC, 1962-63), with Judy as an ace reporter and Elroy a high school student. Friends of the family included Veenie (Keith's martain friend) &amp; Marion (Laurie's friend). Danny had a pet robot dog named Orbit. On the syndicated Fred Flintstone &amp; Friends, it was retitled The Partridge Family In Outer Space.

