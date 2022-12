Not Available

When Ronnapee finds out his girlfriend Indy is still alive on his wedding day, he decides to divorce his newlywed wife Mon but Mon’s father disapproves his decision. As Ronnapee has six months to divorce Mon and gets back with Indy, both Indy and Mon strive to win his heart. Ronnapee falls in love with Mon as he finds out she is such a loving wife. Who will Ronnapee choose? What will happen to them?