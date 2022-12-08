Not Available

In this television adaptation of the martial arts novel by renowned writer Liang Yusheng (THE BRIDE WITH WHITE HAIR, SEVEN SWORDSMEN), the powerful head of te Manchurian constable is scheming to prevent martial artists from rebelling against the Ching government. Only Kam, a scoundrel who is actually a superb martial artist in disguise, can see through the constable's plan. He learns up with other fighters and vows to overthrow the Manchurians. THE PATRIOTIC KNIGHTS is a stirring martial arts saga about honor, love and the revolutionary spirit.