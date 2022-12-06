The Paul Hogan Show

Not Available

Paul Hogan has only ever played one character: himself. It is this Paul Hogan character that has taken him from the scaffolds of the Harbour Bridge to the very top of Hollywood. Paul’s television career began in 1971 when he appeared on New Faces as a blindfolded, tap dancing knife thrower. Fifteen years later his movie “Crocodile Dundee” was breaking box office records around the world. From runner-up in an amateur talent quest to writing, producing and starring in the most successful Australian film ever made! Paul Hogan was destined for stardom from the moment he greeted his first audience with a casual “G’day”.