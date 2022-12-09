The Peasants' Revolution

Not Available

Set in the early 19th century Lebanon, amidst a time of feudalism, the "Nisr" powerful family struggle to keep control over the lands and the peasants altogether. Greed to rule, plotting, murders, and scandals threaten the bond that has united the noble "Nisr" family for many years; the oppressed villagers mount an audacious revolt against social and political injustice giving voice to the voiceless. In a breath taken sequence of drastic events, the peasant revolution takes a surprising turn when a new leader joins the rebellions to forge a future on their own terms after years of darkness.